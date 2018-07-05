 

Watch: Cheeky Nehe Milner-Skudder reveals Hurricanes' plan to end losing streak - 'Score more than the other team!'

Nehe Milner-Skudder has revealed what the Hurricanes are planning to do to reverse their three-game losing streak against the Blues at home this week - "score more points than the other team".

He also pinpointed two key areas his team is working on.
The All Blacks outside back has been shifted to the wing for Friday's contest after the Hurricanes made several changes to their backline.

Jokes aside, Milner-Skudder said there's two areas his side has been working on this week after identifying the issues in their schock 24-12 loss to the Brumbies last week in Canberra.

"Limiting our turnovers and our penalites that we give away," he said.

"That will hold us in good stead to try and get the win."

Milner-Skudder said the team is confident they can turn their current form around with playoffs on the horizon.

"We know we're good players and we're a good team and what we're capable of.

"We've just got to go back to doing that, I think. We won a few games on the trot at the start of the season - if we go back to doing that, we'll be right."

The Hurricanes play the Blues at 7:30pm on Friday at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

