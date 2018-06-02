Watch: Cheeky Codie Taylor catches Chiefs napping with quick-tap penalty to set up Crusaders' opening try

The Crusaders have rumbled past another Kiwi Super Rugby opponent with a 34-20 win over the Chiefs to edge closer to defending their title.

Authoritative derby wins over the Blues and Hurricanes this month were followed by another muscular performance from the Crusaders' pack on Saturday in Hamilton.



None of their four tries was pretty but they were enough to make it 10 wins in a row and propel their record to 12 from 14.



The Crusaders take a nine-point lead over the second-placed Hurricanes into the June international break. They can wrap up the top qualifying spot if successful in their remaining matches against the Highlanders and Blues, both at home.



The Chiefs scored three tries, two of them to flanker Luke Jacobson, but the end of their 11-match winning streak in Hamilton leaves them fourth in the New Zealand conference and fifth overall.



Richie Mo'unga kicked five goals from as many attempts for the Crusaders and was sound in general play, shading All Blacks five-eighth rival Damian McKenzie for a Test bench spot against France.



Mo'unga played behind a pack who set up first-half tries to loose forwards Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Matt Todd to lead 20-13 at halftime.



George Bridge and Luke Romano bagged their second-half tries.



A notable milestone arrived when Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett came off the bench, becoming the first player to represent a Super Rugby team 200 times.



Another Crusaders bench warmer injected in the second spell was loose forward Pete Samu, the subject of a Test tug-of-war this week between the New Zealand and Australian unions.



The Chiefs' hopes of an upset weren't helped by the departure at halftime of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, reportedly struggling with a minor shoulder injury.

