 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Cheeky Codie Taylor catches Chiefs napping with quick-tap penalty to set up Crusaders' opening try

share

Source:

AAP

The Crusaders have rumbled past another Kiwi Super Rugby opponent with a 34-20 win over the Chiefs to edge closer to defending their title.

The Crusaders hooker was at his playmaking best.
Source: SKY

Authoritative derby wins over the Blues and Hurricanes this month were followed by another muscular performance from the Crusaders' pack on Saturday in Hamilton.

None of their four tries was pretty but they were enough to make it 10 wins in a row and propel their record to 12 from 14.

The Crusaders take a nine-point lead over the second-placed Hurricanes into the June international break. They can wrap up the top qualifying spot if successful in their remaining matches against the Highlanders and Blues, both at home.

The Chiefs scored three tries, two of them to flanker Luke Jacobson, but the end of their 11-match winning streak in Hamilton leaves them fourth in the New Zealand conference and fifth overall.

Richie Mo'unga kicked five goals from as many attempts for the Crusaders and was sound in general play, shading All Blacks five-eighth rival Damian McKenzie for a Test bench spot against France.

Mo'unga played behind a pack who set up first-half tries to loose forwards Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Matt Todd to lead 20-13 at halftime.

George Bridge and Luke Romano bagged their second-half tries.

A notable milestone arrived when Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett came off the bench, becoming the first player to represent a Super Rugby team 200 times.

Another Crusaders bench warmer injected in the second spell was loose forward Pete Samu, the subject of a Test tug-of-war this week between the New Zealand and Australian unions.

The Chiefs' hopes of an upset weren't helped by the departure at halftime of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, reportedly struggling with a minor shoulder injury.

Uncapped Test squad prop Karl Tu'inukuafe also hobbled off late, while injured loose forwards Sam Cane (Chiefs) and Jordan Taufua (Crusaders) were late scratchings from bench roles in further unwelcome news for the All Blacks.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Ngatai showed his speed, strength and improvisation skills to set up the Chiefs' second try of the night.

As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

00:15
2
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

01:48
3
The Warriors skipper admitted he doesn't have a plan for if his partner goes into labour during the Bunnies game.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his partner welcome baby girl

00:15
4
The Blues winger was rested for this afternoon's game - it looks like he needed it.

Watch: Enjoying the break, Rieko? Rested All Black spotted dozing off during Blues' loss

00:15
5
Catriona Matthew will likely miss the cut, but she undoubtedly still provided the shot of the second round.

Watch: Scottish LPGA star nails unbelievable 154-yard hole-in-one after US Open tee shot goes flush into hole

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 