Watch: Charlie Ngatai perfectly times intercept for runaway try as inexperienced Chiefs go down fighting against Sharks

Five-eighth Robert du Preez scored 18 points as South Africa's Sharks kept up their finals charge with a narrow 28-24 victory over an injury-hit Chiefs outfit at King's Park.

The Sharks had the majority of the possession and territory, and might have scored more tries but for some poor handling and excellent scrambling defence from the Chiefs.

They were, however, almost made to pay at the end of the game.

Du Preez grabbed their first score to go with later tries from wing Lwazi Mvovo and halfback Cameron Wright, but the Chiefs hung in the game with the scores level at 10-10 at the break.

Having made seven changes from their win over the Stormers in Cape Town last week, the visitors struggled in the second period though as their tries came via lock Tyler Ardron and centre Charlie Ngatai, as well as a late effort from wing Solomon Alaimalo to secure a losing bonus point.

