Watch: Champions again! The moment victorious Black Ferns Sevens lift World Cup trophy

The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title in emphatic fashion this afternoon, beating France 29-0 in San Francisco.

Handling errors haunted the French throughout the game while the Kiwis were spearheaded by a sensational performance from Michaela Blyde who scored a hat-trick in the final.

Blyde was backed up by strong running from Portia Woodman, Sarah Goss and Tyla Nathan-Wong, allowing the Black Fern Sevens to break the French line on multiple occasions and set Blyde up for her finishes.

Captain Goss said after the match she was delighted for her teammates.

"It was an amazing game," she said.

"To keep the French to nil – they’re a quality team and for them not to score against us, I’m bloody proud of the sisters."

The Black Ferns scored 25 tries in the tournament while coneding only three, leading to 157 points for and 21 points against.