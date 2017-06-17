 

Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea scored a sensational try in his side's 78-0 romp against Manu Samoa at Eden Park, his second of the evening.

The All Blacks' number eight grabbed his second of the night with this bit of magic against Manu Samoa.
Wing Julian Savea made a burst down the left, before passing back inside to halfback TJ Perenara, who chipped a perfectly-weighted chip kick over the top into the grateful arms of Ardie Savea, who fell over the line for the simplest of tries.

Savea's two-try haul will have coach Steve Hansen scratching his head, with the barnstorming loosie in contention with Sam Cane for the All Blacks' number seven jersey for the first Test with the British and Irish Lions on June 24.

