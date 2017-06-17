Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea scored a sensational try in his side's 78-0 romp against Manu Samoa at Eden Park, his second of the evening.

Wing Julian Savea made a burst down the left, before passing back inside to halfback TJ Perenara, who chipped a perfectly-weighted chip kick over the top into the grateful arms of Ardie Savea, who fell over the line for the simplest of tries.