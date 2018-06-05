Watch: Captain fantastic Kieran Read trains with ABs – despite being ruled out of French series

All Blacks captain Kieran Read hit the training field with his teammates today, despite the fact he'll play no part in the upcoming series against France.

Read, 32, hasn't played any rugby since picking up a back injury on his side's end of year tour in November, having had surgery in the off-season that's delayed his return.

Speaking at Crusaders training last month, Read said that he'd be with the All Blacks throughout the France series, working with the leadership group.

"I'll definitely be a part of it in some way," he said.

"Already there's been the opportunity to keep the discussions going with Steve (Hansen), the leaders and all of them.

"I'll have to have my ear close to the ground there."