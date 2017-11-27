 

Watch: 'How can they be beaten?' World Rugby Awards host asks Richie curly All Blacks question - so what did he say?

A French host at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco has asked Richie McCaw the one question top coaches around the world would love answered. 

McCaw alongside England's Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.
Moments after receiving the special IRPA Special Merit Award this morning (NZT), McCaw was asked, "How can they be beaten?

"I'm asking that as a French person," the host continued.

McCaw responded: "One thing you've got to realise is if you ever thought you had it all sorted, you'll come second," McCaw told those gathered.

"You're always striving to be better and the day you stop doing that is the day you'll get beaten."

