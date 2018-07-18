Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

The Flying Fijians Sevens team has been given a warm welcome to San Francisco after receiving a traditional greeting during their fan meet today.

The team was welcomed with a vakamalolo as they took time out from training for this weekend's World Cup to sign supporters' gear and take photos with fans.

The Fijians were pipped for this year's Sevens Series world title by the Blitzbokke in Paris and were denied a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by the All Blacks Sevens.

However, they remain a fan favourite, with plenty of die-hard fans bringing flags, balls and jerseys to get signed ahead of the tournament kicking off this Saturday.

Fiji begin their campaign late on day one when they play the winner of Japan and Uruaguay at 3:50pm NZT.