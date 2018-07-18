 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Flying Fijians Sevens team has been given a warm welcome to San Francisco after receiving a traditional greeting during their fan meet today.

The team is already proving a fan favourite heading into the World Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

The team was welcomed with a vakamalolo as they took time out from training for this weekend's World Cup to sign supporters' gear and take photos with fans.

The Fijians were pipped for this year's Sevens Series world title by the Blitzbokke in Paris and were denied a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by the All Blacks Sevens.

However, they remain a fan favourite, with plenty of die-hard fans bringing flags, balls and jerseys to get signed ahead of the tournament kicking off this Saturday.

Fiji begin their campaign late on day one when they play the winner of Japan and Uruaguay at 3:50pm NZT.

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The team is already proving a fan favourite heading into the World Cup.

Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

00:29
2
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:17
3
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker pose for photographs after the Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker Press Conference at The Dorchester Hotel on June 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker win over Dillian Whyte would make Kiwi heavyweight 'rightful challenger for shot at Joshua or Wilder'

00:21
5
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.