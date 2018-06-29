Watch: Bula! All Blacks star Ben Smith waltzes with Fijian local as Highlanders treated to traditional Kava ceremony

The Highlanders were treated to a warm Fijian welcome by locals as they touched down in Suva yesterday.

Arriving at their hotel the men form the south were greeted to singing and dancing from their Fijian hosts.

All Blacks utility and Highlanders skipper Ben Smith joined in on the party atmosphere, waltzing with a Fijian local while his teammates started a conga line.

The Highlanders embraced the culture and participated in traditional Kava ceremony at their hotel at the Holiday Inn.