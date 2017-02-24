Watch: Brotherly love – Akira sets up Rieko as Ioane brothers hammer Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels had no answer to the in-form Blues pairing of Akira and Rieko Ioane, with the brothers combining for a devastating play to all but secure their side's opening win of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Older brother Akira efficiently turned over a loose ball from a Rebels play, before breaking clean through with the try-line in sight.

Rather than cross over himself, Akira passed the ball to younger sibling Rieko, who obliged with his third try of the evening.