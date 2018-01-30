Watch: Brodie Retallick ready to return to rugby after personal tragedy

Source:
All Blacks and Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick says he's happy to return to rugby, having missed last year's end-of-year tour after he and wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.
Speaking to media at the Chiefs' pre-season training today, the 68-Test lock spoke about returning to the field for the first time since his tragedy.
"We're going good," Retallick said.
"It's been a nice break, given the circumstances, but it was good to rest the body."
"We're looking forward to another good Super (Rugby) season here with the Chiefs."
