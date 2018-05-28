Watch: Brodie Retallick itching to face locking partner Sam Whitelock this weekend

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick says he's looking forward to facing off against teammate Sam Whitelock, when their two Super Rugby sides meet this week.

With Retallick's Chiefs to host Whitelock's Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday, the All Blacks' first choice second row will come up against one another on the field.

Speaking to media today, Retallick spoke about his upcoming battle, as he prepares to spend the week with Whitelock with the All Blacks.

"I guess it's a bit different, but the good thing is that we're all mates off the field, what happens on the field generally stays there," he said.

"Come the weekend, everyone's out to win - that's what Super Rugby's all about.