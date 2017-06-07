Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions

The Blues have defeated the British and Irish Lions 22-16 at Eden Park in Auckland in a match that will live long in the memory of home fans.

The home side led 12-10 at the break thanks to tries from Rieko Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams, before an Ihaia West stunner in the second half sealed the win.

Look back on the key moments from a thrilling night at Eden Park.

FULLTIME: Blues 22 Lions 16

The Blues win the lineout as the siren goes. The Blues kick it out and they've won! What a match! The Blues take the victory 22-16 at Eden Park.

80 mins: Blues 22 Lions 16

The Blues win their own lineout. The forwards happy to keep the ball alive one phase at a time. The Lions have a penalty after the Blues don't release. The visitors will have one last chance to win this match.

78 mins: Blues 22 Lions 16

The Lions under real pressure now. They're tying to work the ball upfield. Marler pick's and goes but he doesn't release! Blues win the turnover.

76 mins: Blues 22 Lions 16

Sexton puts a bomb up and what a take from Collins! The Blues counter Sonny Bill makes a break up field and finds the pass away to Ihaia West! West's away! They're not going to catch him! He scores under the posts and the Blues lead again! West converts his own try!

73 mins: Blues 15 Lions 16

Penalty! Another penalty for the Lions! The visitors go berserk! They're acting like they've won the game. The Lions will have a scrum on halfway.

71 mins: Blues 15 Lions 16

Penalty! The Lions win another penalty from the scrum! Halfpenny will have a shot at goal to give the Lions the lead from the 10m line. It's good! Halfpenny gives his side the advantage going into the last 10 minutes!

69 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

Williams back on the field now for the Lions. The lineout throw from the visitors isn't straight! The Blues win the ball!

66 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

Penalty! The visitors win a penalty from their scrum and have a lineout just on halfway. Webb puts up a very high box kick. The Lions regain possession. Daly makes a strong run, Henshaw makes a burst but is bought down by SBW, the Lions move past 14 phases as the referee has the arm out! Pulu didn't roll away. They'll take the shot at goal to run the clock down and get back to 15 men.

Halfpenny lines up the kick, and he's got it! Two points the gap now!

61 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

The Blues looking to make the extra man count! They'll have a scrum on the Lions' 22. Rieko Ionae goes over for what could have been his fourth try but the referee brings play back for a forward pass! The Lions will pack a scrum.

58 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

Yellow card! Pulu puts a high box kick up, Duffie chases and is taken out in the air again! It's Williams again! He was lucky to escape a card last time, will he be so lucky now? No he won't Williams is shown a yellow card, the Lions down to 14.

57 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

Halfpenny makes a strong run for the Lions, Sexton tries to put Itoje through a gap but he's bought down. The Lions into their 10th phase. Henshaw puts a kick through but it goes into touch. The Blues have a lineout.

55 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

The Lions have a maul just over halfway. The referee has the arm out as the Lions have a penalty. Sexton kicks high and Duffie's up and claims it before being taken out in the air by Williams. The referee says it's ok, but the assistant brings the play back. The TMO looks at it, this is nasty, Williams very lucky not to be shown a card there. The Blues will have a penalty.

53 mins: Blues 15 Lions 10

Penalty! Stephen Perofeta comes off for the Blues, replaced by Ihaia West. The Lions penalised for not rolling away. West can add three points with his first act of the match, and he's got it. Blues push their lead out to five!

51 mins: Blues 12 Lions 10

Parsons makes a break! The ball gets to Perofeta who kicks where Williams fields. The Lions kick again. Rieko Ioane evades the tackle of Nowell, before finding his brother Akira. The older Ioane looks for the offload back inside to Matt Duffie who can't quite get to the ball in time. The Lions get lucky there as they have a scrum.

48 mins: Blues 12 Lions 10

Rieko Ioane scores a try against the Lions. Source: Photosport

The Blues' defence has the Lions going backwards! Sexton stabs a kick through that skids across the surface over the touchline. Jared Payne leaves the field now in a lot of pain.

47 mins: Blues 12 Lions 10

The Lions win a lineout just in front of their own 10 metre line. Webb gets the ball to Halfpenny who tries to run the ball out of danger. The Lions again kick to Rieko Ionae, who bundles the ball out for a Lions lineout.

44 mins: Blues 12 Lions 10

The Lions don't roll away from the ruck and the Blues have a penalty! The Blues win their own lineout, happy to have their forwards work the ball to the line. Parsons has a crack at the line. The ball squeezes out and Rieko Ioane's got it and scores! The referee wants to check this one too. Questions about whether or not he's gone out. His right heel has gone into touch after a great tackle from Nowell. Lions have a lineout.

41 mins: Blues 12 Lions 10

Perofeta gets the second half underway. Matt Duffie passed a concussion test at halftime and is back on the field.

8:41pm

The Blues will be happy to lead, but they played poorly in that first half. If they can hold onto the ball and make the most of their chances in the second half, they should win this game.

HALFTIME: Blues 12 Lions 10

TRY! The Blues looking to keep the ball alive after the halftime siren. Luatua offloads to Akira Ioane who makes a dash. Perofeta finds Tu'ungafasi, the Blues moving the ball at pace now. Stander is penalised for a high tackle on Luatua and the Blues will take the shot at goal.

Perofeta with the kick but it's hit the upright! The ball bounces back into play and the Blues pounce! TJ Faiane looks to have knocked the ball on but Sonny Bill Williams claims the try! Referee checks upstairs. Has Faiane knocked it on? Nowell has knocked it back! This should be a try! It's good! What a try! Perofeta nails the kick to give the Blues a halftime lead.

40 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

The Lions are marched for closing the gap in the lineout but the kick stays in! The Lions run the ball from their own half. They've put a kick up which Moala gathers. The Blues lose control of the ball again. Sexton puts a bomb up and Collins takes it! He's taken out in the air and the Blues have a free kick.

38 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Rain coming down now as Webb feeds. The Lions run the ball but Luatua wins the ball at the breakdown and there's a bit of biff! The referee brings the two captains together to calm things down. The Blues will have a lineout.

The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Source: Photosport

36 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

The Lions again have the ball. Daly punts the ball downfield for Collins to try and counter. Blues with the ball on halfway. Sonny Bill with a classic offload to Luatua, who finds Moala for another solid run from the centre. Sonny Bill puts a kick through, Webb recovers and kicks again.

The kick doesn't go out and the Lions attack once more. Hold on! They've lost the ball in the tackle and Rieko Ioane pounces! He's clean through and he scores under the posts! Tu'ungafasi was offside from the tackle that led to the breakaway! No try. The Lions make a change, Dan Biggar off for a concussion test, Johnny Sexton on.

33 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Jared Payne is called for obstruction to win a penalty for the Blues. Perofeta puts the ball just outside the '22 for the lineout. The Lions win the ball though! Webb clears but Duffie starts the counter attack. Sonny Bill recovers a loose pass from Perofeta. Perofeta gets the ball back and clears it, but the Lions are offside at the ruck and the referee brings the play back for the advantage.

31 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Webb feeds, but the Lions win a penalty. Faumuina penalised for losing his bind. Great defensive pressure from the Lions there.

30 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Blues linout right in front of the Lions' tryline. The referee makes a bizarre decision, calling the collapsed lineout a maul before awarding a penalty to the Lions.

29 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Blues win a penalty after Luatua is taken out in the air at the lineout. Perofeta kicks downfield, Halfpenny thinks he's kept the ball in but the touch judge says otherwise.

28 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Perofeta tries a kick over the top after the Blues regain the restart. Daly brings the ball down before Biggar kicks for the Lions again. Both Ioane boys get their hands on the ball before another kick to from Biggar goes over the touchline. Blues lineout.

26 mins: Blues 5 Lions 10

Penalty! The Lions trying to pick and go, but Gibson gives away a penalty for another Lions scrum. Webb feeds again but the front rows collapse for another Lions penalty. The Lions opt to take the shot at goal this time. Halfpenny with his second kick of the evening, and it's straight down the middle, Lions now lead by five.

23 mins Blues 5 Lions 7

Webb feeds the scrum. The Lions kick to Collins who returns fire. Webb with another kick now that goes into touch. Duffie takes it quickly but kicks it out. Lions lineout.

21 mins: Blues 5 Lions 7

Collins bursts through a gap for the Blues. Perofeta loses the ball in a big tackle. The Lions kick through to Scrafton who drops the ball! Lions scrum. Running repairs for the Lions now - Leigh Halfpenny has lost his contact lense!

19 mins: Blues 5 Lions 7

The Blues defend this lineout much better as the Lions attempt a lineout drive. Stander has the ball at the back of the drive and he's over! The Lions are on the board. Leigh Halfpenny lines up the kick for the Lions to take the lead, and he's got it. Lions in front.

17 mins: Blues 5 Lions 0

Lions win the lineout. They attack the line. The forwards try to pick and go but the Blues' defence holds. Dan Cole makes a burst at the line but is bought down. Referee has the arm out and the Lions have another penalty! Biggar again kicks for touch, another lineout.

16 mins: Blues 5 Lions 0

The Lions win their lineout, kicking to Duffie - who tries the up-and-under but the Blues can't regather. The Lions now in good field position. Biggar passes to Henshaw who is tackled, but George Moala doesn't roll away for the Lions to win a penalty. Dan Biggar kicks for the corner instead of taking the three points! Lineout for the Lions right on the Blues' tryline.

14 mins: Blues 5 Lions 0

The Blues again with the ball just past the 10m line. Luatua with a strong run, Collins comes up with a mighty kick downfield. The Lions return kicks. Collins reply with a perfect kick - bouncing just shy of the Lions' 22 before going into touch. The Lions have a lineout under some real pressure.

12 mins: Blues 5 Lions 0

The Lions looking to hit back straight away. Webb again moving the ball at pace, combinging well with Dan Biggar. The Lions attacking again! A beautiful move sees none other than Jared Payne over in the corner! Has he scored? The referee wants to check upstairs. It looks like Payne's out! It's Stephen Perofeta - first he makes a try and now he's saved one! The TMO taking his time. No try! Stephen Perofeta coming up golden early on!

9 mins: Blues 5 Lions 0

Pulu feeds, Perofeta kicks over the top for Duffie, the Blues playing quickly now. Moala runs hard at the line and is tackled, Perofeta comes up with the perfect cutout pass to Rieko Ioane. Ioane races away and he's in for the opening try of the night! What a bit of magic from the two youngsters. Perofeta lines up his first kick on his home ground, he pushes it away to the left of the uprights. Blues lead by five.

6 mins: Blues 0 Lions 0

The Lions go close! A clever kick from the Lions has Jared Payne in a race to score! The ball just goes dead before he can dot down. The Blues have a break now with Rieko Ioane darting up the wing! He's taken out trying to regain his own kick, but the Lions knock the ball on. A quick start to this game! Blues scrum.

4 mins: Blues 0 Lions 0

The Lions with the ball early on, looking to control possession. Rhys Webb from halfback looking to play the ball quickly as the Lions move past the Blues' 22. Robbie Henshaw is met by a huge tackle from Akira Ioane and Blake Gibson. Dan Biggar moves the ball, Halfpenny runs at the line but the Blues win a penalty! Sonny Bill Williams the hero after the Lions don't release.

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar kicks off and we're away!

7:35pm

Now the moment we've all waited for, the Blues' haka. Ihaia West and Sam Nock lead it. Inspired by the memory of former Blues, Jonah Lomu and Curtis Haiu. A phenomenal display from the Blues. We'll have video later. Kick off just moments away. At least 40,000 in attendance.

7:33pm

Both teams observe a minutes silece to remember the lives lost in the recent London terror attacks.

7:31pm

James Parsons leads the Blues out, the crowd erupts. Steven Luatua second out of the tunnel, making his last ever appearance at Eden Park for the Blues.

7:29pm

Ken Owens leads the Lions out onto Eden Park, a huge roar from the travelling support. Jared Payne among those, on the ground that he used to call home while playing for the Blues.

7:20pm

A healthy crowd beginning to build at Eden Park. Steve Hansen is in attendance tonight, no doubt preparing for his final selections as he names his All Blacks squad tomorrow.

PRE MATCH

After struggling to a 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians last weekend, the Lions tonight take on the supposed weakest of the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides.

Coach Warren Gatland has rotated his entire starting XV, with hooker Ken Owens leading the side in place of Sam Warburton. Eyes will also be on hometown hero Jared Payne, making his first Lions appearance after many years with the Blues.

Having rested a number of key players for his team's trip to Samoa to face the Reds, Tana Umaga has named his strongest possible side for this showpiece game.

No fewer than eight All Blacks have been named in the Blues' 23-man squad, including none other than a returning Sonny Bill Williams.

The Blues will be led around the park tonight by 20-year old Stephen Perofeta who will start at first-five, making just his second appearance for the side having debuted last week.

TEAMS:

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Hame Faiva, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Ihaia West, 23. TJ Faiane

Lions: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courteney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Ken Owens (c), 1. Jack McGrath.