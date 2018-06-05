Watch: Brad Shields models England kit ahead of controversial Test debut

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The injured explorer will receive treatment in the cave before being taken out.
Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.
Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.
Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.
Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ