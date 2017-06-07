 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks loose foward got a dream send off from Eden Park wearing the Blues jersey as they stunned the Lions 22-16.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:31
2
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:30
3
Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

Watch: Blues honour Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu with emotional haka before giving the Lions a lesson in how to score tries

00:36
4
The Lions boss managed to pull a wry smile despite his side's bitter 22-16 loss at Eden Park.

'I'm not even worried about them at the moment!' - Warren Gatland jokes about upcoming All Blacks squad after Blues loss

00:29
5
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ