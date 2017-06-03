Watch: Bow down to the Beaver! Stephen Donald's pinpoint kick leads to rampaging Chiefs try

Source:
Stephen Donald celebrated his 100th match for the Chiefs in style, coming up with the perfect chip over the top to allow James Lowe to score against the Waratahs.
The 2011 World Cup hero stabbed a precision kick over the top, which Damian McKenzie gathered.
McKenzie then went on an incisive run, before firing a pass out to James Lowe who crossed over in the corner to score.
The try was one of the highlights of the match in which the Chiefs won 46-31 to keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes intact.
