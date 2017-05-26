 

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

They may not be the biggest men on the park, but Damian McKenzie and Augustine Pulu were still in the biggest hit of the game after the pair collided late in the Blues and Chiefs' 16-16 draw at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

With just under seven minutes to go in the game and the scores tied, McKenzie attempted to open the game up for the Chiefs with another big linebreak but he was quickly shut down by Pulu.

The speedy fullback ran around a couple of Blues defenders before he thought he spied a hole in the backfield but as he started his big run, he was abruptly stopped by the Blues halfback.

It was one of many highlights from the hard-fought Battle of the Bombays that McKenzie was part of after scoring a try on halftime for the Chiefs to give them a much needed boost after falling behind early in the game to a couple of penalties.

He then set up what proved to be the game-saving try for the Chiefs after their gritty defence won them a turnover ball inside their 22m which they ran out to halfway where McKenzie delivered a pinpoint crosskick for Johnny Fa'uli to run down and score in the corner.

Blues

