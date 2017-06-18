Watch: Blues star Piers Francis scores first international try as England beat Argentina

Charlie Ewels, Piers Francis and Will Collier scored their first international rugby tries as England wrapped up a 2-0 series win over Argentina with a 35-25 victory in another breathtaking Test match.



After snatching a 38-34 win in the first Test in San Juan, a youthful England were once more pushed all the way by the Pumas, who thrived on the raucous atmosphere generated by a near-capacity crowd of 29,750 at Estadio CA Colon in Santa Fe.



England could only breathe easy when man-of-the-match George Ford kicked a drop goal seven minutes from time, to add to his five successful kicks off the tee.



The tourists were also indebted to the experience of Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown and Joe Launchbury as they secured an eighth successive win over the Pumas, who will provide the next opposition for Eddie Jones' men in the autumn internationals.



Flanker Sam Underhill caught the eye as he became the 11th player to be capped on the tour while Ford and Launchbury both demonstrated they would not look out of place in a Lions team, a prospect not likely to happen after Warren Gatland opted to call up replacements from Wales and Scotland in a move criticised by Jones.

