Watch: Blues skipper reveals his side will be doing their own haka against the Lions … but he won't be leading it

Blues captain James Parsons has today told media that his side will open tomorrow night's clash with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park with their own special haka.

At today's media conference, Parsons told reporters that his side will play out New Zealand's traditional pre-match observance - although he won't be leading it.

"Someone else will be leading it," Parsons chuckled.

TEAMS:

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams/ TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Hame Faiva, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Ihaia West, 23. TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai.

Lions: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courteney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Ken Owens (c), 1. Jack McGrath.