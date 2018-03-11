 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

share

Source:

NZN

The Blues have piled on four tries in the closing minutes to upset the previously unbeaten Lions 38-35 in a Super Rugby thriller in Johannesburg.

Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.
Source: SKY

Murphy Taramai crossed to give his team the lead for the first time with 18 seconds remaining and ensured they picked up their first win of the season.

Trailing the powerhouse South African outfit 28-10 with 17 minutes remaining, the Blues somehow found a second-wind on the highveld this morning.

A double to All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane, playing out of position at centre, kick-started the late surge before replacement forwards Jimmy Tupou and Taramai completed one of the Auckland-based team's more memorable wins.

The Lions will lament winger Aphiwe Dyantyi's inability to ground the ball over the tryline minutes before Taramai's winner. Several replays were needed before it was ruled no-try in a crucial moment.

It ends a three-from-three winning start to the season for the Lions while the Blues shook off two narrow losses to the Highlanders and Chiefs, which threatened to derail their season early on.

Both teams scored five converted tries, with Bryn Gatland's first-half penalty proving the difference.

The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.
Source: SKY

Gatland converted a solo try from powerhouse No.8 Akira Ioane late in the first half to give his team a foothold in the game after the Lions burst clear 21-3.

Making fewer mistakes and proving more clinical on attack, the hosts had crossed through winger Sylvian Mahuza, second five-eighth Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Elton Jantjies.

Gatland's two missed penalties from handy range early in the second spell were followed by an intercept try to Dyantyi which appeared to make the game safe for the Lions.

However, they couldn't deny a Blues side who dominated the game's attacking statistics and finally made the passes stick in a frenetic closing period.

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

00:15
2
Scott Curry got the ball rolling in the 33-14 win.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens destroy South Africa in pool play at Vancouver Sevens

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'We did not learn quick enough' - Eddie Jones blames breakdown refereeing after England's loss

00:15
4
A tumultuous week for the Nix got even worse with a 4-1 loss to the Wanderers.

'I'm not in any rush' - Chris Greenacre undecided over Phoenix coaching future

5
Scott Curry. New Zealand All Blacks Sevens during the first day of the Dubai 7s, 2 December 2016. HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series. Copyright photo: SportDXB / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks Sevens claim back to back wins over Scotland, Russia in Vancouver

02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.


09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal 'very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 