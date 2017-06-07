Watch: Blues honour Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu with emotional haka before giving the Lions a lesson in how to score tries

The Blues stared right into the Lions’ players eyes as the side unveiled their emotional haka before their 22-16 victory over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonight.

He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many), was performed in honour of the Auckland-based side’s fallen former players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

Lomu started his Super Rugby career with the Blues in 1996, with Haiu playing 53 times for the Blues between 2006 and 2011.

Legendary All Blacks winger Lomu died at the age of 40 in 2015, with Haiu losing his battle with cancer last year, aged 31.