Watch: Watch Blues brothers Akira and Reiko Ioane wreak havoc AGAIN - as Blues blow Cheetahs off Eden Park

The Blues have secured a valuable bonus point win to keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive after a convincing 50-32 win over the Cheetahs at Eden Park.

The teams traded blows early in the match with six tries coming in the first half.

An early touchdown from Rieko Ioane was followed up by his brother Akira and the Blues' two starting locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Scrafton.

The Blues stretched out to a 24-12 lead but two late penalties saw their halftime lead chopped down to just six points.

But the floodgates opened for the home team in the second half as they scored three tries early to open up a 20 point lead on the South African visitors.

One issue Tana Umaga will have to address is possible injuries to Pauliasi Manu who departed the match in the opening minutes with a calf injury and departing utility back Piers Francis who stayed off the field at half time with a niggly leg injury.