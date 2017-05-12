Watch: Watch Blues brothers Akira and Reiko Ioane wreak havoc AGAIN - as Blues blow Cheetahs off Eden Park

 

The Blues have secured a valuable bonus point win to keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive after a convincing 50-32 win over the Cheetahs at Eden Park.

Stopping one Ioane on the wing is hard enough so when BOTH turn up out there, the Cheetahs defence didn't stand a chance.
Source: SKY

The teams traded blows early in the match with six tries coming in the first half.

An early touchdown from Rieko Ioane was followed up by his brother Akira and the Blues' two starting locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Scrafton.

The Blues No. 8 was sitting out on the left wing when the ball arrived and there was nothing the South Africans could do.
Source: SKY

The Blues stretched out to a 24-12 lead but two late penalties saw their halftime lead chopped down to just six points.

But the floodgates opened for the home team in the second half as they scored three tries early to open up a 20 point lead on the South African visitors.

Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.
Source: SKY

One issue Tana Umaga will have to address is possible injuries to Pauliasi Manu who departed the match in the opening minutes with a calf injury and departing utility back Piers Francis who stayed off the field at half time with a niggly leg injury.

The Blues fly out for South Africa early tomorrow morning for a one-game road trip against the Stormers in Cape Town.

