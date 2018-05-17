Watch: Blues' big men issue 'Propkick challenge' to Crusaders counterparts to see who is the best front-row goal kicker

The Blues may struggle to get the edge over the Crusaders when the two sides meet at Eden Park this weekend, with front rower Mike Tamoaieta instead issuing the 'propkick challenge' to his rivals.

In a video that the Blues posted to social media, Tamoaeita is tasked with taking three shots at goal - a skill not normally in a front rower's locker.

The first kick, 15 metres out and to the right of the posts sails perfectly through the uprights, before the second, 15 metres out only this time straight in front, skews away to the left.

The final kick, this time 15 metres out and away to the left, again misses the target, leaving Tamoaieta with one from his three attempts.