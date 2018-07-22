Watch: Black Ferns Sevens silence San Francisco with rousing haka to celebrate World Cup win

Source:
The Black Ferns Sevens capped off their World Cup win in a traditional manner this afternoon, silencing the San Francisco crowd with their post-victory haka.
The team laid down their medals in front of them alongside their newly-earned trophy before performing to the crowd.
The Black Ferns Sevens defended their Sevens World Cup title in emphatic fashion this afternoon, beating France 29-0 in San Francisco.
The Kiwis were spearheaded by a sensational performance from Michaela Blyde who scored a hat-trick in the final.
Handling errors haunted the French throughout the match while strong running from Portia Woodman, Sarah Goss and Tyla Nathan-Wong saw the Black Fern Sevens break the line on multiple occasions.
Captain Goss said she was delighted.
"It was an amazing game," she said.
"To keep the French to nil – they’re a quality team and for them not to score against us, I’m bloody proud of the sisters."
