Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata

Black Ferns captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili says her side were blown away by their traditional Aboriginal welcome to Australia last night, touching down in Sydney ahead of Saturday's Test against the Wallaroos.

Upon their arrival in Sydney late last night, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, before the reigning World Champions performed a waiata in response.

Speaking to media afterwards, Fa'amausili says that her side were humbled by the welcome they received.

"This is a first," she began. "I've been to Australia millions of times, (but) for the Black Ferns to be welcomed into a country for a Test match like this is very special.

"In New Zealand we have the haka, and traditional Maori dance, but in Australia we've never seen it before, so very special.

"It was very emotional. Us Black Ferns, we love to give back, we do it for the kids, to inspire young girls. To see young girls come out and show us their culture in the country that we've just landed in is very emotional for us.