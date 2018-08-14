Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata

The red carpet was well and truly rolled out for the Black Ferns as they touched down in Sydney last night, with a traditional Aboriginal welcome performed for the Women's Rugby World Cup champions.
Touching down in Sydney ahead of their Test with the Wallaroos this weekend, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, however what happened next would truly take them by surprise.
After the group had finished, the Black Ferns conjured up an acoustic guitar, before performing their own waiata in response.
Following that, captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili thanked the girls for their performance, as the two groups exchanged hugs and posed for photos with each other.