 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The red carpet was well and truly rolled out for the Black Ferns as they touched down in Sydney last night, with a traditional Aboriginal welcome performed for the Women's Rugby World Cup champions.

Touching down in Sydney ahead of their Test with the Wallaroos this weekend, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, however what happened next would truly take them by surprise.

After the group had finished, the Black Ferns conjured up an acoustic guitar, before performing their own waiata in response.

Following that, captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili thanked the girls for their performance, as the two groups exchanged hugs and posed for photos with each other.

The New Zealand women's team arrived in Sydney last night. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
2

NRL Footy Show forced to apologise for mocking the weight of former NRL player Dave Taylor
3

NZ mountain biker Anton Cooper tears scrotum during heartbreaking last-lap crash

4

'It would be odd if we weren’t to do that' - All Blacks hit back after haka criticism from ex-players
5

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:50
The All Blacks’ aerial master says you’ve got to get it right when attempting to outleap an opponent otherwise you risk being carded.

You need to make good decisions when competing aerially, says Ben Smith
Australia's Will Genia passes the ball during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz

Wallaby Will Genia rates winning the Bledisloe over the World Cup
01:33
Sam Cane and Ben Smith say the All Blacks have always treasured being able to the haka, following criticism from past players in an upcoming book.

'It would be odd if we weren’t to do that' - All Blacks hit back after haka criticism from ex-players
01:24
The star fullback says memories of the “lucky” Bledisloe Cup win in Dunedin last year is banishing any complacency in the All Blacks.

All Blacks star Ben Smith adamant they were lucky to win Bledisloe last year

Black Ferns 'holding back the tears of joy' after traditional Aboroginal welcome in Sydney

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Black Ferns captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili says her side were blown away by their traditional Aboriginal welcome to Australia last night, touching down in Sydney ahead of Saturday's Test against the Wallaroos.

Upon their arrival in Sydney late last night, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, before the reigning World Champions performed a waiata in response.

Speaking to media afterwards, Fa'amausili says that her side were humbled by the welcome they received.

The New Zealand women's team arrived in Sydney last night. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is a first," she began. "I've been to Australia millions of times, (but) for the Black Ferns to be welcomed into a country for a Test match like this is very special.

"In New Zealand we have the haka, and traditional Maori dance, but in Australia we've never seen it before, so very special.

"It was very emotional. Us Black Ferns, we love to give back, we do it for the kids, to inspire young girls. To see young girls come out and show us their culture in the country that we've just landed in is very emotional for us.

"We were holding back the tears - tears of joy."

Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and her side were blown away by their reception in Australia last night. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
It comes as National pulls its support for the Government’s own medicinal cannabis bill.

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn

Wellington property management company apologises over social media campaign that upset tenants

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

All Blacks on red alert for Wallabies star David Pocock

AAP
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks have gone a year without having to worry about David Pocock but they're on high alert for the return of the Wallabies back-row menace in the Bledisloe Cup.

The Brumbies star wasn't part of the 2017 series as he was on a sabbatical. He returned to the Australian side for the June home series against Ireland and will line up against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

During the Ireland series and his time in Super Rugby this season, Pocock proved he hadn't lost any of the pilfering prowess that makes him such a pest and threat to opposing sides.

"He's a great scavenger of the ball," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

"He's somebody that we'll have to be aware of at the breakdown. If we're not he'll come in and pinch the ball, so that would be painful."

One of Pocock's breakdown adversaries, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane, is also acutely aware of the danger posed by the powerful Wallaby.

"The way he continually bounces back and plays at such a high level is pretty outstanding," Cane said.

"It just creates an awareness. We're on more high alert than normal around the breakdown."

The respect is mutual, with Pocock holding the All Blacks back row in high regard.

"They are pretty handy. They've got a great balance between really strong ball carriers and on-ball," he said.

Pocock watched at least two of the 2017 Bledisloe games while he was in Japan.

"(New Zealand) are the number one team in the world for a reason. They know how to close out games and how to win the close ones and that's a great challenge for us this weekend," Pocock said.

Halfback Will Genia said Pocock brought a lot to the Wallabies group in terms of playing ability and leadership.

"You saw at the World Cup in 2015 he was one of the best players on the planet, so he brings what he brings in terms of his ability as a player as well as driving standards off the field," Genia said.

Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz
David Pocock. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks