 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Black Ferns deliver brilliant post-ritual dance after training, ahead of Wallaroos showdown

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The Black Ferns are in high spirits ahead of their Test match against the Wallaroos in Sydney on Saturday, finishing last night's training session with a brilliant dance ritual.

Before the New Zealand women's rugby training wrapped up, the Black Ferns players formed a circle, sang and danced in sync.

The Black Ferns take on Australia at ANZ Stadium at 7pm (NZ time) before the All Blacks' first Test against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener.

The NZ women's team take on Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
All Blacks assistant Ian Foster said it was understandable that Vaea Fifita may have been confused about why he was dropped.

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

2

TJ Perenara won't seek out Israel Folau to discuss his anti-gay views
3

Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them
4

NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty in affray trial after fight outside Bristol nightclub
5

'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Israel Folau takes on Sonny Bill Williams and Wyatt Crockett. 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Israel Folau says he'll almost certainly be playing fullback against the All Blacks
01:58

'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock
01:58

‘Man, I hate this dude’ – TJ Perenara’s unusual tribute to Sam Whitelock for his 100th Test
00:55
All Blacks assistant Ian Foster said it was understandable that Vaea Fifita may have been confused about why he was dropped.

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

TJ Perenara won't seek out Israel Folau to discuss his anti-gay views

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

TJ Perenara won’t seek out Wallabies rival Israel Folau for a sit-down to discuss their different views on homosexuality after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in April.

Perenara said it wasn’t the right time, with both he and Folau focussed on getting their hands on the Bledisloe Cup.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would seek to do, to sit down and have a conversation, we’re here to play footy, to win a Test match and I think that’s where my focus lies at the minute,” Perenara said in Sydney ahead of the first Bledisloe Test.

“If we ever cross paths outside of the game then sure, we can sit down and have a yarn or whatever but at this point in time my sole focus is on winning a Test match.”

In April, Perenara took to Twitter to condemn Folau’s views before explaining to media a month later that he was not afraid to voice his opinion on the issue.

Perenara said he thought his response to Israel Folau's controversial anti-gay tweets was the right thing to do. Source: 1 NEWS

"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets. Source: 1 NEWS

"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.

"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.

BARRETT HYPE

Today, Perenara also came to the defence of his All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, saying talk that he should be dropped is just hype.

Debate has raged that Barrett should be axed from the All Blacks’ starting side for Richie Mo’unga after his starring role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title.

The All Blacks halfback has come to the defence of his fellow inside back, saying his teammate has been the best player in the world for a couple of years. Source: 1 NEWS

"Beauden in my eyes has probably been the best player in the world for the last few years and I don’t think his ability to play rugby should be in question, especially at this point in time."

“I think a lot of things that are said is purely just to make hype and to throw caution into the wind.”

“With Baz (Barrett), I think he’s been playing excellent football, I think he’s in a position where he can start in this environment and in any environment.”

Perenara did add that the All Blacks were spoilt for choice when it came to first-five eighths.

"We got some quality tens in this environment, Baz (Barrett) would be the first to say, you want to be the best of a good bunch, not a bad bunch, and that’s what we have at the minute,” Perenara said.

“We have three quality tens in the environment who could all probably start at Test match footy.”

The All Blacks halfback won’t seek out Israel Folau for a sit-down, after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in May. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:40
Now, parents must work out what to do with their children on Wednesday.

Primary and intermediate teachers on strike around the country: What you need to know for today

At least 35 people dead after bridge in Genoa, Italy collapses during storm

NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty in affray trial after fight outside Bristol nightclub

The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

All Blacks open in their plans to target rookie Wallabies centre

AAP
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia

The All Blacks are making no secret of intentions to exploit the Wallabies' inexperience at outside centre in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.

In the absence of injured regulars Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani, the Wallabies don't have a specialist option for a position which poses many challenges in defence.

Utility Reece Hodge is expected to fill the Wallabies No.13 spot with fullback Israel Folau another option.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster also threw up utility Matt Toomua's name on Tuesday ahead of the Wallabies team announcement on Thursday.

"We're pretty interested who turns up and they've got some good options there, but certainly it's not the easiest thing to get right defending at 13," Foster said.

"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge whether it's Hodge or Toomua or whichever way they go, it's going to be a slightly new combination.

"I'm sure they will be working hard to make sure that they learn pretty quickly but I guess we're going to have to ask some questions aren't we?"

The All Blacks also have a midfield vacancy to fill in the absence of inside centre Sonny Bill Williams but they can call on ultra-reliable Ryan Crotty.

Like Australia, they are considering playing backs in different positions to their Super Rugby spots, particularly winger Rieko Ioane, who played inside centre for the Blues and fullback Jordie Barrett, an outside centre for the Hurricanes.

Foster said the All Blacks always felt some nervousness going into their first Bledisloe and Rugby Championship Test of the year.

"We've got a lot of respect for the Wallabies we know how much this trophy means to both countries," he said.

He thought the Wallabies would take confidence out of their June series against Six Nations champions Ireland.

"They certainly looked like they'd taken some steps forward in terms of their understanding of what they are doing, so I'm assuming that's their plan to keep growing and it's got to be ours,' Foster said.

"We did some nice things in June (against France) and we had some moments that weren't quite so nice though I thought we finished strong.

"But it seems in the distant past to be honest and now we're into a championship that's pretty special for us, playing for a trophy that's pretty special.

"We know the bar is going to have to go up and up. It will from both teams."

Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Likely Wallabies centre Reece Hodge will see some traffic on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia