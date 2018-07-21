 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: Black Fern Michaela Blyde puts Ireland to the sword with World Cup quarter-final hat-trick

share

Source:

TVNZ Duke

Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'We're a different team from then' - Warriors out to avoid another hammering from Storm

00:37
4
Jimmy O'Brien scored the match winning try against Chile to secure Ireland a spot in the next round at San Francisco.

Watch: Chile squander potential match winning try as Ireland snatch victory at the death in RWC Sevens


00:34
5
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:44
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update