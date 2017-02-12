Watch: Ben Te'o sparks England late comeback against Wales to remain unbeaten in Six Nations

England has beaten Wales 21-16 in their Six Nations match this morning, snatching a late last gasp win over their rivals in a thrilling encounter in Cardiff.

Ben Te'o came on late for England playing in the midfield, he made some crucial carries sparking his side's attack in the final moments of the match.

The home side managed to get a turnover but failed to clear the ball into touch.

Wales made a horrible mistake opting to kick the ball into the midfield and England capitalised on their mistake spinning the ball wide.