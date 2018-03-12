 

Watch: Ben Smith smashes out monstrous arm workout as All Blacks go hard in first gym session of 2018

All Blacks fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith showed he's in top shape ahead of the 2018 international season, smashing out a monster workout in the gym this morning.

The Highlanders' skipper is looking in top shape early on this season.
With the southern-based All Blacks meeting in Christchurch for the first time today, Smith showed that he's not lost any of his sharpness from a sabbatical to end 2017.

The fullback got things going with a few sets on the dumbbell bench press, before stepping it up with some chin ups, joined by Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith in the process.

