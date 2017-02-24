 

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

Highlanders captain and All Black Ben Smith is likely to miss a couple of weeks of Super Rugby action after a sickening head knock off a mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie went horribly wrong.

The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.
During the first half of his side's opening Super Rugby match with the Chiefs, Smith attempted to contest a high ball from his teammate Lima Sopoaga before he collided with McKenzie in the air.

The All Blacks fullback hit the ground before his head whipped into the Forsyth Barr Stadium turf at speed, leaving him laying still as the game continued.

Both McKenzie and the Highlanders medic who sprinted onto the field to reach Smith yelled at the referee to stop the match so they could address the injury.

Smith lay still for more than five minutes before reaching his feet to be taken to the sheds for a concussion test where it was later confirmed he would not return to the match.

The Highlanders eventually lost the game 15-24 to the Chiefs.

