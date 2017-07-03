Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been shown trying to pick his teammates up after their gruelling 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions in Wellington on Saturday.

Having played most of the match with 14 men after Sonny Bill Williams was shown a red card, the All Blacks showed incredible spirit and determination to lose the match by just three points, setting up a deciding Test match at Eden Park this Saturday.

In the video captured in the changing sheds after the match, Read goes around the dressing room to each of his players, shaking their hands for their efforts.