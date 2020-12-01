TODAY |

Watch: Beauden Barrett reunited with baby daughter after more than a month apart

Source:  1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett has been reunited with his wife Hannah and his daughter Billie after more than a month away in Australia playing in the Bledisloe Cup and Tri-Nations.

The All Blacks star has spent more than a month overseas, playing in the Bledisloe Cup and Tri-Nations in Australia.

The Barrett family have linked up on a flight to Japan - where Barrett is set to start his sabbatical with Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath.

With the Top League season not getting underway until January 16, Barrett will have six weeks to relax in quarantine with family before his first competitive club run out on Japanese soil.

Last week, when asked if he was enjoying his final few nights of uninterrupted sleep, the All Blacks playmaker was quick to respond with a stern "yes".

"We'll be going up to Japan together…  so I can't wait for that,” Barrett said at the time.

“I think we have two weeks in isolation up there, so I’ve got plenty of time to take over and give Han a break. I'm really looking forward to that," he said.

In a video posted to Hannah's Instagram, Barrett is seen cradling Billie at the airport before taking her for a walk in his arms.

