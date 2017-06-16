 

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

The All Blacks have tuned up for their Test series against the British and Irish Lions by overpowering Samoa 78-0 in Auckland.

The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.
Source: SKY

In their first hitout of the season, New Zealand produced some expansive rugby as they ran in 12 tries on Friday night at Eden Park, with none more impressive than an improvised piece deep in their half.

Samoa paid for a dropped ball when hot in attack as fullback Ben Smith, who was impressive at the back on his elevation to stand-in Test skipper, picked up the loose ball and headed upfield from his 5m line.

The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?
Source: SKY

The swift counter was finished by Barrett toeing ahead a loose offload by Sonny Bill Williams to score in the corner at the half hour mark.

The All Blacks scored twice more to lead 28-0 at the half before blowing their lead out with eight more unanswered tries in the second half.

The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


