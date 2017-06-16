Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

The All Blacks have tuned up for their Test series against the British and Irish Lions by overpowering Samoa 78-0 in Auckland.

In their first hitout of the season, New Zealand produced some expansive rugby as they ran in 12 tries on Friday night at Eden Park, with none more impressive than an improvised piece deep in their half.

Samoa paid for a dropped ball when hot in attack as fullback Ben Smith, who was impressive at the back on his elevation to stand-in Test skipper, picked up the loose ball and headed upfield from his 5m line.

The swift counter was finished by Barrett toeing ahead a loose offload by Sonny Bill Williams to score in the corner at the half hour mark.