Beauden Barrett says despite getting concussed in the second All Blacks Test, he remembers everything that happened in the dangerous fall following his collision with French fullback Benjamin Fall.

Barrett told media today he was never unconscious after the catch-gone-wrong although there wasn't much to his tale.

"I just went up and obviously it was a contestable kick so I put my hands up as opposed to taking it on my chest - as soon as you do that you lose a lot more balance and control.

"I was pretty confident I was catching the ball but once again, there's not much support as soon as you put your hands up above your head.

"It just happened so fast."

Barrett said despite failing his head injury assessment and missing the third Test with a concussion because of the fall, he wants the midair contest to remain in rugby.

"It'll be a shame if it's taken away.

"I think we just need to get a bit of clarity around the rulings so that referees can be 100 per cent clear.

"I'd hate for it to be taken away. It's a great area of the game. It shows a lot of skills and you can use it from a tactical point of view as well."