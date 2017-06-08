Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

Source:
With Jordie Barrett joining brothers Scott and Beauden to become the first trio of siblings in an All Blacks squad, we've delved into the TVNZ archives to find footage from a time when international defences didn't tremble in fear at the sound of their name.
In a 1999 story about father, Hurricanes loose forward Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, 1 NEWS captured the siblings sharing breakfast to start their day.
With three of the five siblings now fully fledged international stars, it's scary to think how many Weet-Bix the trio have consumed on their road to stardom.
