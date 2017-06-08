 

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

With Jordie Barrett joining brothers Scott and Beauden to become the first trio of siblings in an All Blacks squad, we've delved into the TVNZ archives to find footage from a time when international defences didn't tremble in fear at the sound of their name.

We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a 1999 story about father, Hurricanes loose forward Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, 1 NEWS captured the siblings sharing breakfast to start their day.

With three of the five siblings now fully fledged international stars, it's scary to think how many Weet-Bix the trio have consumed on their road to stardom.

Jordie, along with brothers Beauden and Scott, have been selected in the All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.
Source: 1 NEWS

