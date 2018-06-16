Watch: Barnstorming Tongan winger nails Samoan rival with massive tackle before streaking away with stolen ball to score

Tonga scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua has orchestrated his side's 28-18 victory over Samoa in their Pacific Nations Cup rugby union clash in Suva, Fiji.

Takulua contributed 13 points with the boot this afternoon, while his tactical kicking kept Samoa pinned in their own territory for much of the game and set up a second-half try to replacement winger Penikolo Latu.



Latu gave chase to a box kick from Takulua and arrived at the perfect time to deliver a big tackle on recipient Ashee Tuala, sending the pair to the ground instantly.

The former Waikato winger was quick then to snatch the loose ball Tuala presented after getting tackled, streaking away to score and put the final nail in Samoa's coffin.

Viliame Lolohea and former NRL player Cooper Vuna also scored first half tries for the Tongans, who were beaten 16-15 by Georgia last week.



Samoa, who lost 24-22 to Fiji in the opening round of fixtures, again made numerous basic handling errors and had few opportunities to score against a strong Tongan defence.



The Samoans were presented with an opportunity to claw back their 28-6 deficit when Tonga were hit with a succession of penalties and three yellow cards in the last 15 minutes.



Tonga's replacement hooker Seta Sakalia was the first to be marched for a professional foul in the 68th minute, and the Samoans capitalised with a long- range Ed Fidow try.



Paula Ngauamo, who had to come back on for Sakalia, was then sinbinned in the final minute for a no-arms tackle before Sitiveni Mafi got a yellow for a professional foul long after the

fulltime hooter that allowed Samoa's Melani Matavao to cross.

