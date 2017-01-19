 

Rugby


Watch: Barnstorming 18-year-old sensation fast-tracked into Black Ferns Sevens after carving up nationals

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Eighteen-year-old Alena Saili's forceful efforts to have Black Ferns selectors notice her at this year's Bayley's Sevens Nationals in Rotorua have paid off after the young sensation was named as a contracted player in the 20-women squad today.

Saili caught the eye of new Sevens' coach Alan Bunting in Rotorua – and it's easy to see why.
Source: SKY

Black Ferns Sevens selectors used the extension of the women's squad to 20 contracted players for 2017 as a chance to develop exciting young talent such as Saili as they move forward in their quest for Tokyo gold.

The squad named today features 18 fully-contracted athletes and two training contracts - eight of which are new players to the Black Ferns Sevens environment.

Head Coach Allan Bunting said he was excited about the mix of old and new talent in the team.

Unlike Sonny Bill, Ruby made sure she got it back – but not before these Rio kids got the thrill of a lifetime.
Source: 1 NEWS

"When selecting the squad we were looking for a mix of playmaker ability in the middle and power, speed and skill on the outside.

"I'm very happy that we have real potential in all these positions and that we have gained some size, height and have speed throughout the squad.

"There is already a lot of experience in the squad, but it is youthful experience - every player can go through to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and most of them could still be going for gold at the two games after that."

The star of the NZ women's sevens team says she was honoured by the gesture after returning to NZ with a silver medal.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saili enters the team having graduated from Southland Girls' High School just last year.

The blockbusting Otago forward has previously represented New Zealand in under 20's touch and was named the 2016 Senior Sportswoman of the Year at the Southland Secondary Schools Sports Awards.

She also led her school's First XV to a national title in the longer rugby format with three tries in the final against St. Mary's.

However, Lyric Faleafaga of Wellington is the youngest member of the squad, having been selected to the team with a training contract while being in her final year of high school.

"It's great to see amazing talent coming through at such a young age which is exciting for the future of the team," Bunting said.

"Now that sevens is an Olympic sport more teenage athletes are seeing it as a path to competing on the international stage at the highest level."

The full squad will come together for a training camp in Wellington on Monday 23 January ahead of their first tournament, the Wellington Sevens, for the year on January 28 and 29.

The selected squad will contest the remainder of the 2016-2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Black Ferns Sevens 2017 Squad

Sarah Goss (Captain) – Manawatu
Shakira Baker – Waikato
Michaela Blyde – Bay of Plenty
Kelly Brazier – Bay of Plenty
Gayle Broughton – Taranaki
Rebekah Cordero-Tufuga – Manawatu*
Lyric Faleafaga – Wellington (Training Contract)*
Theresa Fitzpatrick – Auckland*
Crystal Mayes – Manawatu (Training Contract)*
Tyla Nathan-Wong – Auckland
Cheyelle Robins-Reti – Waikato*
Alena Saili – Otago*
Terina Te Tamaki – Waikato
Ruby Tui – Canterbury
Stacey Waaka – Waikato
Katarina Whata-Simpkins – Wellington
Renee Wickliffe – Counties Manukau*
Niall Williams – Auckland
Tenika Willison – Waikato*
Portia Woodman – Counties Manukau

Brodyn Knuckey

Denis Istomin played the game of his life as he took down his revered opponent in a five set thriller.

00:30
The Warriors centre may not have initially been part of the Westbrook / Durant storyline but he left his mark on it today.

00:27
The Thunder guard had 10 turnovers in the 100-121 loss to the Warriors, but this was by far the worst.

00:26
Saili caught the eye of new Sevens' coach Alan Bunting in Rotorua – and it's easy to see why.

00:26
Saili caught the eye of new Sevens' coach Alan Bunting in Rotorua – and it's easy to see why.

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

