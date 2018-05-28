Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

Chris Ashton scored a hat trick of tries as the Barbarians condemned England to an embarrassing fourth straight defeat by emerging 63-45 winners at Twickenham this morning.

Ashton carried his record-breaking club form for French giant Toulon into his first appearance against the nation for whom he won 39 caps until departing for France last year.

The 31-year-old winger hopes to revive his England career in the future and this performance - albeit in a match where defending was low down both teams' agendas — issued a reminder of his artistry as a finisher.

The chances largely dried up after he raced into the right corner for his third try, celebrating with a second "Ash Splash".

There were four former All Blacks players playing for the Barbarians - John Afoa, Victor Vito, Luke McAlister and Malakai Fekitoa.

Vito scored two tries in the match and had a handful of crucial touches which led to several Barbarians tries.



It was hard for England coach Eddie Jones to draw any meaningful pointers from a chaotic non-cap international.

A first defeat in this end-of-season fixture since 2014 serves as the prelude to next month's three-test tour of South Africa.