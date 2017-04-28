 

Watch: 'Out the back door!' Rob Thompson makes outrageous no look off-load to set up Patrick Osborne

The Highlander's number 12, Rob Thompson came up with this outrageous no look off-load while tackled to the ground to set up Patrick Osborne's second try of the match.

It was a try to remember for Osborne who scored this sensational try in his 50th Super Rugby match.
The initially off-side Thompson played to the letter of the law as he latched onto a untouched loose ball after a bomb before flinging the incredible pass.

It was the Patrick Osborne show tonight as the Fijian tormented the Stormers scoring two tries in his 50th Super Rugby match as the Highlanders put 57 points past the South Africans.

