Watch: Baby Blacks thrash Scotland to open Under 20 World Cup campaign in style

The Baby Blacks opened their under 20s World Cup in emphatic fashion, posting a 42-20 bonus point win over Scotland in Georgia.

A rampant New Zealand side ran in six tries to Scotland's three, with winger Tima Fainganuuku grabbing a hat-trick.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, flanker Dalton Papalii and second five Orbyn Ledger also crossed over for tries.

"We're really happy to come out of our first game with the bonus point win," captain Luke Jacobson said after the match.

"But we gave away far too many penalties and they put a few lineout drives on us."

New Zealand will next face Italy on June 6, before rounding out their pool with a match against 2016 runners up Ireland.