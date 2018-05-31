 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Baby Blacks' star channels young John Kirwan with long range stunner, reminiscent of JK's 1987 RWC 'best try ever'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Baby Black centre Bailyn Sullivan has scored a remarkable try against Japan, in New Zealand's opening game of the under-20 Rugby World Cup in France this morning, drawing comparisons with one of the greats.

New Zealand thumped Japan 67-0 in their World Rugby U20s opener in France.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

Thirty-one years, a young, largely unknown John Kirwan set the first 1987 Rugby World Cup alight with a solo length-of-the-field stunner that left Italians sprawled down the field, an individual effort that still ranks amongst the best - if not the best - individual international try of all time. 

But teenager Sullivan - who made his Waikato NPC debut last year - now has a try of his own to compare, after taking a Japanese kick-off, then scything through defenders in Narbonne, as New Zealand crushed the minnows 67-0 in their opening pool match.

The Baby Blacks next pool match is against Wales on Monday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
New Zealand thumped Japan 67-0 in their World Rugby U20s opener in France.

Watch: Baby Blacks' star channels young John Kirwan with long range stunner, reminiscent of JK's 1987 RWC 'best try ever'

2
Rieko Ioane of the Blues is tackled. Super Rugby match, Blues v Jaguares at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 28 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane rested for Blues' clash against Melbourne Rebels

02:48
3
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

00:15
4
Dimitrov defeated the 57th ranked Donaldson 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. 10-8 in round two of the French Open at Roland Garros.

What the? Exhausted US tennis player employs crafty underhand serve in French Open thriller against Grigor Dimitrov


00:47
5
Bailyn Sullivan blitzed the Japanese defenders in the first spell on day one of the Rugby Championship U20s tournament.

Japan no match for Baby Blacks as NZ start World Rugby U20s championship campaign with emphatic victory

02:59

Southland principal enjoying social media reaction to ban on students wearing beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


A tourist bus which crashed between Te Anau and Cromwell.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Over a dozen people were hurt, including two seriously, when the bus rolled on a major tourist route.


05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.


02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 