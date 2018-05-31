Watch: Baby Blacks' star channels young John Kirwan with long range stunner, reminiscent of JK's 1987 RWC 'best try ever'

Baby Black centre Bailyn Sullivan has scored a remarkable try against Japan, in New Zealand's opening game of the under-20 Rugby World Cup in France this morning, drawing comparisons with one of the greats.

Thirty-one years, a young, largely unknown John Kirwan set the first 1987 Rugby World Cup alight with a solo length-of-the-field stunner that left Italians sprawled down the field, an individual effort that still ranks amongst the best - if not the best - individual international try of all time.

But teenager Sullivan - who made his Waikato NPC debut last year - now has a try of his own to compare, after taking a Japanese kick-off, then scything through defenders in Narbonne, as New Zealand crushed the minnows 67-0 in their opening pool match.