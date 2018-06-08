Watch: Baby Blacks' smallest player Vilimoni Koroi drops Junior Wallabies back with bone-crunching hit

New Zealand have cemented their spot in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final with a thrilling final pool match win, 27-18, over arch-rivals Australia in Perpignan, France this morning.

The Baby Blacks got off to a quick start with two tries by first-five Harry Plummer and number eight Devan Flanders in the first 15 minutes.

But Australia struck back late in the first spell through open-side flanker Fraser McReight.

New Zealand's poor discipline then saw prop Tevita Mafilea sinbinned before the break and Australia were awarded a penalty try to trail just 15-17 at the break.

The see-saw battle continued until the 64th minute when All Blacks Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi sparked a long range attack which led to a crucial try by winger Jamie Spowart.

Koroi opted for a quick throw in at halfway after Australia kicked the ball into touch.

The livewire fullback then passed to midfielder Billy Proctor who then quickly threw the ball back to him.

Koroi then tore through Australia's defence showcasing exquisite footwork and speed before passing the ball to Spowart who crashed over to score down the left edge.