 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Baby Blacks' smallest player Vilimoni Koroi drops Junior Wallabies back with bone-crunching hit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand have cemented their spot in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final with a thrilling final pool match win, 27-18, over arch-rivals Australia in Perpignan, France this morning.

New Zealand are set to take on France in the semi-finals after their 27-18 win over Australia.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

The Baby Blacks got off to a quick start with two tries by first-five Harry Plummer and number eight Devan Flanders in the first 15 minutes.

But Australia struck back late in the first spell through open-side flanker Fraser McReight.

The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

New Zealand's poor discipline then saw prop Tevita Mafilea sinbinned before the break and Australia were awarded a penalty try to trail just 15-17 at the break.

The see-saw battle continued until the 64th minute when All Blacks Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi sparked a long range attack which led to a crucial try by winger Jamie Spowart.

Koroi opted for a quick throw in at halfway after Australia kicked the ball into touch.

The livewire fullback then passed to midfielder Billy Proctor who then quickly threw the ball back to him.

Koroi then tore through Australia's defence showcasing exquisite footwork and speed before passing the ball to Spowart who crashed over to score down the left edge.

New Zealand remain unbeaten so far in the tournament and will take on France in the semi-finals next week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

00:21
2
The Kiwi fighter is set to face British boxer Whyte next month on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

'He wants a war, let's make it happen' - Joseph Parker on taking on British fighter Dillian Whyte

3
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Rafael Nadal books French Open semi-final showdown with Juan Martin del Potro

02:45
4
1 NEWS sports reporter Guy Heveldt praises Hesson for his impact in New Zealand Cricket in his tenure as head coach.

Opinion: 'He has turned a once faltering side into a fierce, respected and enjoyable team' - Mike Hesson to step down as Black Caps coach

5
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning returns her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Garbine Muguruza in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

'I lost three times until now and no one died' - Simona Halep takes unique perspective into French Open final

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.


00:41
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

Late try lifts Baby Blacks to 27-18 win over Australia in Perpignan, France.

Why are gang memberships on the rise? Mongrel Mob, Black Power still NZ's biggest

But some gang members are rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and meth.

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 