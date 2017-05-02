Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

The Baby Blacks have set up a Trans-Tasman showdown with Australia for Saturday for the Oceania Series after sweeping Samoa aside 80-23 this afternoon.

The New Zealand under-20s continued their dominant form from their 63-3 drubbing of Fiji with another clinical performance against Samoa on the Gold Coast, including a sensational solo try to Caleb Clarke.

Clarke, son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, scored from 60m out after he carved four Samoan defenders on his way to the try line in the first half.

His efforts were backed by impressive tries by fullback Josh McKay, lock Sam Slade and second-five Thomas Umaga-Jensen.