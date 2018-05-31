Watch: Baby Blacks' dynamo halfback leaves Japanese defence in tatters, showcases magical hands and speed

The Baby Blacks have started their World Rugby U20s championship campaign this morning with an emphatic 67-0 thumping of Japan in Narbonne, France.

New Zealand's halfback Xavier Roe was sensational, setting up two tries in the first half before crossing over in the second spell for a well-deserved try of his own.

Japan couldn't contain Roe in the first half as he blitzed their defence with sheer speed around the breakdown and at set-piece.

Roe set up both of his winger Leicester Faingaanuku's tries with darting runs from the ruck and at the back of a New Zealand line-out in the 4th and 19th minutes.

The big win from the Baby Blacks puts them firmly on top of Pool A, their trans-Tasman rivals Australia suffered a 26-21 loss against Wales in their first fixture of the tournament.