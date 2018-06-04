Watch: Baby Blacks centre slices Wales open to score in NZ's huge World Cup win

Baby Blacks centre Billy Proctor didn't have to wait long to open the scoring for New Zealand in their Under 20 World Cup win over Wales this morning, crossing over after just three minutes.

From the back of a New Zealand scrum, Proctor combined with winger Bailyn Sullivan, who received the ball infield, before taking off on a slaloming run through the Wales defence.

The young winger then found Proctor inside him, with the youngster darting away to finish off the Baby Blacks' try in style.