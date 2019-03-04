Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'

Australian women's rugby captain Liz Patu is facing a hefty ban from the game if allegations of her biting an opponent during a recent game are proven true.

The allegations against Patu stem from yesterday's Super W game between Queensland and Western Australia where the New Zealand-born front rower allegedly bit Wallaroos teammate Rebecca Clough at a breakdown late in the match.

Clough immediately informed the referee of the incident and showed her bite marks but the official said she couldn't do anything because she didn't see it.

Replays shown on the big screen appeared to back Clough's allegations, but the ref said she couldn't use replays in her decision-making process despite plenty of boos from the crowd.

Former Wallabies player Drew Mitchell, who was commentating the game, was just as critical as the crowd upon seeing the replays.

"That's pretty damning from that vision we've just seen," Mitchell said.

"I think we will hear more and we should.

"That is disgusting and it's not a part of our game, especially from an Australian representative and a captain at that."

Rugby Australia confirmed Patu has been cited for the incident and will appear before an independent disciplinary panel today.