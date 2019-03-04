TODAY |

Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Australia

Australian women's rugby captain Liz Patu is facing a hefty ban from the game if allegations of her biting an opponent during a recent game are proven true.

The allegations against Patu stem from yesterday's Super W game between Queensland and Western Australia where the New Zealand-born front rower allegedly bit Wallaroos teammate Rebecca Clough at a breakdown late in the match.

Clough immediately informed the referee of the incident and showed her bite marks but the official said she couldn't do anything because she didn't see it.

Replays shown on the big screen appeared to back Clough's allegations, but the ref said she couldn't use replays in her decision-making process despite plenty of boos from the crowd.

Former Wallabies player Drew Mitchell, who was commentating the game, was just as critical as the crowd upon seeing the replays.

"That's pretty damning from that vision we've just seen," Mitchell said.

"I think we will hear more and we should.

"That is disgusting and it's not a part of our game, especially from an Australian representative and a captain at that."

Rugby Australia confirmed Patu has been cited for the incident and will appear before an independent disciplinary panel today.

If found guilty, World Rugby's regulations set the lower end for ban lengths at 12 weeks to a higher value of 24 - the maximum sanction is four years.

NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match. Source: Rugby Australia
Topics
Rugby
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
New Zealand claimed a thriller 19-14 quarter final win.

All Blacks Sevens outlast Fiji to book Las Vegas semi-final spot
Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

Broncos coach impressed by Kodi Nikorima - 'He got a lot of confidence going away with the Kiwis'

New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett calls out Sam Burgess over ill discipline
00:14
The Auckland side suffered a 23-19 defeat in Buenos Aires.

Jaguares' late try condemns Blues to third straight loss, winless in 2019