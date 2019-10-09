Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has shown his talents in a complete different arena from the Rugby World Cup during some downtime in Japan with some practice on the piano.

Savea was captured by 1 NEWS practicing 1997 RnB classic All My Life by K-Ci and Jojo on a grand piano in the team's hotel this morning.

Players have made an effort to keep work and downtime separate throughout the tournament this year, with squad members engaging in fan events and on social media to keep themselves busy.

Along with his piano playing, Savea has been making epsiodes on his podcast and had teammates TJ Perenara, Angus Ta'avao and Anton Lienert-Brown feature on the show.

Winger Rieko Ioane has also been vlogging his experience and Beauden Barrett has Instagrammed himself playing a couple rounds of golf.