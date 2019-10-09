TODAY |

Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Music

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has shown his talents in a complete different arena from the Rugby World Cup during some downtime in Japan with some practice on the piano.

Savea was captured by 1 NEWS practicing 1997 RnB classic All My Life by K-Ci and Jojo on a grand piano in the team's hotel this morning.

Players have made an effort to keep work and downtime separate throughout the tournament this year, with squad members engaging in fan events and on social media to keep themselves busy.

Along with his piano playing, Savea has been making epsiodes on his podcast and had teammates TJ Perenara, Angus Ta'avao and Anton Lienert-Brown feature on the show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' flanker has been one of the standout performers this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Winger Rieko Ioane has also been vlogging his experience and Beauden Barrett has Instagrammed himself playing a couple rounds of golf.

All those activities will be far from their minds tomorrow night, though, when they play England in the first semi-final, which kicks off at 9pm NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Savea spent some time playing K-Ci and JoJo’s 'All My Life' before tomorrow’s semi-final. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
2
'Thank you, bro' - John Campbell ecstatic after All Black TJ Perenara invites him for a 'feed and a beer'
3
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
4
Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together
5
Everything you need to know: All Blacks v England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:24

The curious case of Eddie and Steve: How RWC coaches' mindgames mean little but plenty ahead of semi-final
02:14

Eddie Jones bolsters attack with change at first-five as England squad named for semi-final with All Blacks

Springboks star replaced due to injury for RWC semi-final against Wales
01:02

Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week