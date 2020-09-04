Watch: Ardie Savea gets Sevu Reece yelling with classic scare prank at North training

They may be less than 48 hours out from an intense rugby match, but that isn't stopping Ardie Savea from having a bit of light-hearted fun with his North teammates - at Sevu Reece's expense, that is.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Savea was filmed hiding behind a door at training today ahead of tomorrow's North-South match in Wellington when Reece, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Aaron Smith all came around the corner to head inside.

As Reece walked through the door, Savea reached out and grabbed him while yelling, flawlessly executing a classic and rather simple scare prank.

It worked to perfection.

Reece jumped away from Savea while yelling and was instantly met with laughter from his teammates as he walked away.