Watch: Ardie Savea and All Blacks forwards get down to business in the gym, eyeing second Lions Test

The All Blacks' forward pack have wasted no time in preparing for the second Test with the British and Irish Lions in Wellington, hitting the gym upon their arrival in the captial.
Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina and Owen Franks all got involved in their workouts, just days after the bruising 30-15 win over the tourists at Eden Park.
The quintet will all be hoping to put in big performances as the All Blacks look to seal a series win over the Lions at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.
