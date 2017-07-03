 

Watch: Amped up Malakai Fekitoa destroys gruelling first gym session after All Blacks recall

If there was ever a doubt about how much it means to recalled midfielder Malakai Fekitoa to be back in the All Blacks, then they were answered at this morning's gym session.

The midfielder looked like a man possessed during this morning’s workout after joining the team last night.
Fekitoa joined the All Blacks in Auckland last night after he was called in by team management as cover for the midfield for original selections Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams.

Crotty will likely miss this weekend's series-deciding match against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park with a hamstring injury he sustained during the first Test, while Williams is unavailable after being handed a four-week suspension for his no-arms tackle which saw him receive a red card in Saturday's second Test.

"At the gym (this morning), Malakai always works pretty hard and gave a bit of energy to the group - he doesn't say much but through his facial expressions and body language, you could tell he was really happy," Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith told media today.

Aaron Smith said while the midfielder doesn’t talk much, his grin and effort in the gym this morning says more than enough.
"(There'll be) a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and maybe a bit of no-fear attitude coming in - he knows what he has to do."

